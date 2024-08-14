3 hours ago

The Black Princesses, Ghana's U20 women's national team, have left Accra for Colombia to continue their preparations for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

This marks their seventh consecutive appearance at the prestigious biennial tournament.

After relocating their training camp from Cape Coast to Accra earlier in the week, the team engaged in a preparatory match against Avenor All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, honing their skills before their departure.

The FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Colombia from Saturday, August 31, to Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The Black Princesses are set to kick off their campaign against Austria on September 2.

They will also face Japan and New Zealand in their subsequent Group E matches.

The team is eager to make a strong impact in the tournament and carry the hopes of Ghana as they compete on the global stage.