45 minutes ago

The Black Princesses will take no part in the first round of qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup after the free them bye in the preliminary round.

The Black Princesses are exempted from playing in the first round of the qualifiers due to their participation in the last edition of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Ghana will therefore play in the second round against the winner of the game between Togo and Guinea Bissau.

The second round is expected to start from 6th to 8th October with Ghana playing away before hosting the winner of the Togo vs Guinea Bissau game in a return fixture on the weekend of October 13 - 15, 2023.

The Black Princesses will be chasing a record 7th FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup.