Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku remains positive about Ghana's prospects in the 2024 U20 Women's World Cup, despite their 2-1 loss to Austria in their opening Group E match.

Ghana suffered a setback on Monday night in Colombia, with a late goal from Stella Nyamekye falling short of securing a draw for Yussif Basigi's team.

The defeat leaves the Black Princesses with an uphill task in their remaining group stage fixtures.

Reflecting on the game, Amenyeku acknowledged the challenge but maintained her optimism. "Football is a game of chance," she said.

"When the opponent gets their chance and utilizes it, that goal is something we could have avoided, but that's football.

As a team, I think I'm okay. I'm impressed with how my colleagues played. We were all determined to win, but unfortunately, we couldn't get it."

She continued, "However, this is not the end of the road. We still have two matches to go, so we are looking forward to that."

The Black Princesses will face a tough test next against Japan, who convincingly won their opening match 7-0. The game is scheduled for Thursday, September 5.

Ghana will then conclude their group stage with a match against New Zealand, aiming to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.