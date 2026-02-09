1 hour ago

Ghana’s Black Princesses were forced to settle for a 2–2 draw against South Africa after a dramatic first leg of their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts made a bright start and were rewarded in the 33rd minute when Agnes Yeboah broke the deadlock, calmly finishing to give Ghana a deserved 1–0 lead and ignite celebrations among the home supporters.

Ghana carried that advantage into the break and returned for the second half full of confidence. However, South Africa struck back just three minutes after the restart, levelling the score in the 48th minute to shift the momentum of the game.

The response from the Black Princesses was swift. In the 52nd minute, Linda Owusu Ansah from a corner kick restored Ghana’s lead, putting the hosts back in front at 2–1 and seemingly back on course for a vital home victory.

But South Africa refused to accept defeat. Barely ten minutes later, in the 60th minute, the visitors equalised once again, capitalising on a lapse in concentration to make it 2–2.

The final half-hour saw both sides push for a winner, with Ghana pressing forward and South Africa looking dangerous on the counter. Despite four minutes of added time, neither team could find the decisive goal, and the match ended level.

The draw leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg in South Africa on Sunday, February 14. While Ghana will be disappointed not to protect their leads on two occasions, the Black Princesses remain firmly in the hunt for a place at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, with everything still to play for in the second leg.