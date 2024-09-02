22 minutes ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana are poised to begin their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup journey with a crucial opening match against Austria on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the El Techo Stadium in Bogotá, Colombia.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 22:00 GMT.

Having been in Colombia since August 14 to prepare for the biennial tournament, which began on Saturday, August 31, the team has engaged in high-profile friendly matches against Mexico and South Korea.

The Princesses earned a goalless draw against Mexico before playing out a 2-2 draw with South Korea, showcasing their readiness for the World Cup challenge.

Head coach Yussif Basigi has a fully fit squad and is optimistic about his team’s prospects, urging his players to fight for points in their opening game.

Key players such as Captain Stella Nyamekye, Afi Amenyeku, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, and Comfort Yeboah—who were part of the team that won the African Games in March—are expected to play pivotal roles in the campaign.

Despite qualifying for the tournament for the seventh consecutive time, Ghana has yet to progress beyond the group stage.

Coach Yussif Basigi is confident that a strong start against Austria could help the team break that pattern and improve their historical performance, which includes just one win in their last nine matches at the competition.

With solid preparation and a determined squad, the Black Princesses are ready to take on the challenge and aim for a successful run in Colombia.