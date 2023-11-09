7 hours ago

Twenty-three Black Princesses have been selected for the journey to Eswatini for the 1st leg of the third-round qualifier in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The team will be without the services of Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah, Comfort Yeboah, Deborah Brown, Tracy Twum, and Abena Anomah Opoku due to their participation in the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.

The Black Princesses are set to depart from Accra on Thursday evening for the 1st leg of the game in Eswatini, aiming for a seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament in Colombia next year.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Somhlolo National Stadium in Lobamba.

The squad list is attached below: