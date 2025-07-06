23 minutes ago

Ghana U20 women’s star, Mercy Atobrah has made a significant step in her career after joining the female side of Egypt giants Al Ahly ahead of the 2025/2026 season.

The 18-year-old attacker joins the women’s team of the African giants as part of their plans to beef up their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign and beyond.

Attobrah, part of the Black Princess’s setup, signed a two-year deal and she will look to break into the starting role at the Egyptian giants in next season’s campaign.

Al Ahly Women officially announced the signing of Attobrah on Tuesday, July 15, with a warm welcome on their Facebook page.

“From the Black Stars to the Pride of the Nation. Welcome to the Club of the Century, Mercy Attobrah,” the club shared.

Attobrah’s move to the North African nation is a huge step for her development after a brief stint at Ghana’s power house, Hasaacas Ladies – a side she joined from Halifax Queens FC in 2024.