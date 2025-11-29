2 hours ago

The Black Queens stepped up their preparations for next week’s high-profile friendly against England with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in a training match.

The game formed part of Ghana’s build-up to Tuesday’s clash with the European champions at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, a fixture seen as a crucial test ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Confidence and Objectives



Ghana finished third in the previous edition of the Women’s AFCON.



The team is determined to push further in the upcoming campaign.



Facing top European opposition at this stage is viewed as key to sharpening competitiveness.

Squad Update

Head coach Kim Lars Bjorkeren has most of his core squad available for camp. The team has also welcomed French-born defender Benedicte Simon, who joined later in the week but is settling in well. Her addition strengthens the squad’s depth as they prepare for a demanding year.

Encouraging Signs

The win over Aston Villa offers a positive marker of progress, with the Black Queens fine-tuning their rhythm and confidence ahead of Tuesday’s challenge against England.

This friendly against England is not just a test of Ghana’s readiness but also a statement of intent: the Black Queens are building momentum and depth to challenge for continental honours in Morocco.