30 minutes ago

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, will kick off their Pink Ladies Cup campaign this afternoon with a fixture against Hong Kong.

‎The West Africans are looking to make a strong statement in the invitational tournament as they continue preparations for upcoming international assignments. Today’s match, scheduled for a 12:00 GMT kick-off, offers head coach and his technical team an opportunity to assess the squad’s readiness and cohesion on the international stage.

‎The Pink Ladies Cup has become an important platform for teams seeking competitive match experience outside major continental competitions, and Ghana will be keen to use the tournament to build momentum.

‎Facing Hong Kong in their opening game, the Black Queens will aim to combine discipline at the back with attacking sharpness as they seek a positive start to their campaign.

‎For the players, it marks the beginning of another chapter in Ghana’s women’s football journey, one where confidence, consistency and character will be key.