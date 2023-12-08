8 hours ago

In the wake of the triumphant return of the Black Queens to Ghana, Captain Portia Boakye expressed immense pride and reflected on the team's challenging journey to secure a coveted spot in the 2024 WAFCON.

During a passionate speech at the airport, Boakye highlighted the team's resilience, emphasizing that despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Namibia, their resounding 3-1 victory in the first leg served as the foundation for a well-deserved 3-2 aggregate triumph and qualification for the upcoming tournament.

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, and Executive Council members Nana Oduro Sarfo and Eugene Nobel Noel welcomed the Black Queens upon their return.

Boakye, addressing the gathering, shared her joy and credited the collective effort of the players and the support from the technical team for reaching this significant achievement.

"It is every player's dream or every captain's happiness to lead the team to reach a high level. It is not just my hard work but a collective effort from my players, and the technical team has also played a crucial role in helping us reach this level," she said.

"We didn't start recently; we began in February, and by God's grace, we have qualified for WAFCON, so we are very happy," she added.