3 hours ago

Black Queens Head Coach, Nora Häuptle has visited some Ghanaian players in Turkey as part of a special program to monitor players in Europe.

The senior Women’s team head coach was in Istanbul to check up on some Black Queens players while accessing their performance for future assignments.

Nora spent quality time with Alice Kusi, Faustina Kyeremeh Adjei and Doris Asiamah after witnessing a Turkish Women’s Premier League game between Fenerbahçe and Amed SK in Istanbul.

The visit was also to show solidarity and respect to the Turkish Football Association whiles commiserating with the family of Christian Atsu and all affected persons in the recent earthquake.

The Black Queens gaffer is keen on restoring the glory of the team with her ''Volta'' mission mantra in mind, and will be on several of such visits to bring in the best materials available for future assignments.