Ghana’s Senior National women’s team, Black Queens were in fine form defeating Morocco 3-1 in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Moroccans had made the perfect start in the first-half inspired by a fifth minute goal converted by Chebbak Chizlane.

The Black Queens responded strongly with a Faustina Kyereme strike in the 26th minute and were at an adventurous attacking best before recess.

The second half was fiercely contested with both sides searching for the lead, but defender Linda Eshun gave the Queens the edge with a powerful free kick inside first half added time to give Ghana a 2-1 lead before recess.

Morocco player Quinehk Nawael was given the marching order after a verbal confrontation with referee Theresa Bremansu.

Georgina Ayisha Aoyem sealed victory for the home side in 62nd minute after Juliet Acheampong sent in a long drive which she neatly tapped home.

Both teams are scheduled for a repeat tie on Monday, November 30, 2020.