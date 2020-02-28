51 minutes ago

Ghana’s Black Queens have departed Accra for Turkey for the fifth edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup in the city of Alanya. Ghana will join seven other teams for the tournament slated from 2 – 11, March 2020. Ghana and Kenya are the only African countries participating in this year’s tournament. The Black Queens will take on Chile in their opening game on Thursday before they take on Kenya and Ireland. The competition will also give the Black Queens the opportunity to prepare for their 2020 Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Squad List

1) Fafali Dumehasi (Police)

2) Azume Adams (Prisons)

3) Beatrice Sasu (Police)

4) Linda Eshun (Hasaacas)

5) Janet Egyir (Hasaacas)

6) Juliet Acheampong (Prisons)

7) Sherrifatu Sumaila (USA)

8) Mary Essiful (Intellectuals)

9) Priscilla Adubea (Spain)

10) Elizabeth Addo (Ghana)

11) Portia Boakye (Sweden)

12) Grace Asantewa (Spain)

13) Priscilla Hagan

14) Philicity Asuako (Police)

15) Victoria Osei (Ampem Dakoa)

16) Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration)

17) Gladys Amfobea (Ladystrikers)

18) Abigail Tawia-Mensah (Halifax)