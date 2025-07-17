3 hours ago

The Ghana Black Queens are set for a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown against Algeria in the ongoing 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The crucial tie will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Municipal Stadium in Berkane, Morocco.

The Ghanaian side booked their spot in the last eight after finishing second in Group C, navigating a challenging group stage with grit and determination.

Their campaign began on a tough note with a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions South Africa, a result that momentarily dented the team’s confidence.

However, the Black Queens bounced back in their second group fixture, earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mali.

The breakthrough moment came in their final group match, when the team put on a dominant display to defeat Tanzania 4-1, a result that not only boosted morale but also confirmed their qualification to the knockout stage.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren, who has been working to rebuild and restructure the team since taking charge, praised the resilience and fighting spirit of his squad.

The win over Tanzania, in particular, showcased Ghana’s attacking prowess and depth, with goals coming from multiple players, reflecting the growing cohesion within the side.

Algeria, their quarterfinal opponents, have also impressed in the tournament and are expected to pose a strong challenge.

But the Black Queens, having rediscovered their rhythm and purpose, will be heading into the match with renewed confidence and a clear goal — to reach the semifinals and eventually contend for the title.