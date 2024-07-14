5 hours ago

Ghana's Black Queens faced a tough 4-0 defeat against Japan in an international friendly at the Go Go Curry Stadium in Kanazawa.

Japan started the match aggressively, applying immense pressure on the Black Queens' defense in the first quarter.

The situation was exacerbated for Ghana when Captain Portia Boakye was sent off for a foul on Japan's Tanaka Mina, leaving the team to play most of the match with 10 players.

Despite being a player down, Ghana managed a few offensive attempts, with Doris Boaduwaa's effort curling wide of the goal.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan Findiib emerged as a standout performer, making several remarkable saves to keep the hosts at bay.

However, Japan's persistence paid off in the second half. A penalty area scramble following a Nagano free-kick led to Tanaka Mina scoring in the 52nd minute.

The hosts then extended their lead with two quick goals from Hanata and Fujino Aoba in the 64th and 67th minutes, respectively. Kitagawa sealed the win for Japan with a fourth goal in the 80th minute.

Despite their efforts, the Black Queens were unable to recover from the four-goal deficit.

The match provided valuable experience for Nora Häuptle's team as they prepare for upcoming international competitions.