2 hours ago

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, have begun preparations for the Pink Ladies Cup with an intensive training session in Sharjah.

Twenty-five players took part in the team’s first session at the Al-Hamriyah Sports Club, as coaches fine-tuned tactics and assessed fitness levels ahead of the tournament.

The atmosphere was described as focused and energetic, with the entire squad participating, an encouraging sign for the technical team as they build momentum for the competition.

‎The Pink Ladies Cup offers the Black Queens an important opportunity to test combinations, sharpen match fitness and strengthen team cohesion against international opposition. With a full squad available from the outset, preparations appear to be off to a promising start.

‎For Ghana’s women’s team, the tournament represents not just competitive action, but another step in their broader ambition to reassert themselves on the continental and global stage.