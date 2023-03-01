16 minutes ago

Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi has completed a transfer move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce Petrol Ofifi.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian midfielder joined his new side as a free agent after parting ways with Serbian side Spartak Subotica.

"Fenerbahçe Petrol Ofisi Women's Football Team recruited midfielder Alice Kusi, who played in Serbia's ZFK Spartak Subotica team last season," wrote Fenerbahçe on their official portal.

Kusi who played domestically for Kumasi-based Fabulous Ladies joined Serbian side Spartak Subotica in 2021.