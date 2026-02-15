6 hours ago

Ghana international Grace Asantewaa came off the bench to rescue a point for FC Juárez Femenil with a stunning stoppage-time free-kick in Mexico’s top flight.

The Black Queens midfielder was introduced in the 60th minute and made an immediate impact, capping an energetic display with a long-range effort that flew past the goalkeeper to secure a dramatic draw in the Liga MX Femenil.

It was Asantewaa’s third goal of the campaign and one that underlined her growing importance to the side. With Juárez pushing for an equaliser late on, the 23-year-old stepped up and delivered with composure and precision, sparking celebrations among the supporters.

Her all-action performance earned her the Most Valuable Player award, recognition of an influential cameo that shifted the momentum of the match.

For Ghana’s Black Queens, Asantewaa’s form will come as encouraging news as she continues to impress abroad, demonstrating leadership and quality in key moments.