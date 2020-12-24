1 hour ago

Black Queens midfielder, Samira Suleman's impressive form for her Icelandic side UMF Sindri has been rewarded.

The Ghana International has bagged a hattrick of awards as she emerged as the Player of the season, Top Scorer and was also named in the Team of the Season in the Icelandic Women's League.

She finished a breathtaking campaign with seven goals in 14 matches she played this season and was without any doubt chosen by his team as their best player.

Samira Sulemana, 29, has been plying her trade in the Nordic country since 2015.

An obviously elated Samira posted on her Instagram account: ''I'm grateful to Allah and everyone at Sindri football club for this wonderful award especially my teammates, technical team and the amazing supporters. MVP, GoalQueen, Best11 2020.''