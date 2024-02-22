21 minutes ago

The Black Queens, Ghana's senior women's national football team, have reportedly been paid all their bonuses owed them by the Sports Ministry ahead of their crucial 2024 Olympic qualifier against Zambia.

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku and the Sports Minister among others paid a visit to the team ahead of the game.

According to our sources, payment has been made to all the players who are owed $7,500.00 as bonuses for their 2024 Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers being six qualifying matches, leading to mounting frustration within the team ranks.

The bonuses were owed from both the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers and the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers, despite their victories in these matches against Benin, Rwanda, and Namibia.

The delay in bonus payments has sparked public outcry, particularly in light of the significant investment in the Black Stars during the underwhelming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast.

Critics argue that the women's team, under the guidance of Swiss coach Nora Hauptle, deserves more recognition and support, especially given their recent successes compared to the men's team's struggles.

The match against Zambia is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.