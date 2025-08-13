19 hours ago

Ghana international Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has completed a move to English Women’s Super League side Nottingham Forest, signing a two-year deal from London City Lionesses.

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) star who was instrumental in the Black Queens' triumphs in Morocco, helping Ghana to clinch the third place spot, played a key role in the Lionesses’ promotion-winning campaign last season, scoring six goals, including a decisive header in the final-day title decider against Birmingham City.

Boye-Hlorkah, who has previously featured for Everton and Aston Villa, expressed her excitement about the move.

“I’m excited to join the Club and play with this group of players. The team had an incredible season last year – history is being created here and I’m grateful to be part of building something special.”

Forest head coach Carly Davies hailed the Ghanaian forward as a “proven quality” addition.

“Having worked with Chaney previously, I know the quality, experience, and versatility she brings. She can influence games both with and without the ball and will be a huge asset as we continue to push for success.”

Boye-Hlorkah will now link up with her new teammates as Forest aim to make an impact in the top flight.