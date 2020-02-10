55 minutes ago

Black Queens winger Priscilla Okyere has swapped Spain for Lithuania after joining FC Gintra Universitetas.

Priscilla Okyere joined ZFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia from Ampem Darkoa Ladies in July 2018 till July 2019 where she moved to Rayo Vallecano.

In Serbia she helped her team win the Kupa Serbia as she featured in 16 games and scored 8 goals in the main Supa league.

The talented midfielder has now joined Lithuanian giants FC Gintra Universitetas and expressed her delight with this post on her twitter handle.

"I am very happy to have signed for Fc Gintra Universitetas , one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a privilege to join a team with such a rich history, class and loyal supporters. It's great that I have come to Lithuania to be part of this talented squad".

