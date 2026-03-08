3 hours ago

Ghana’s senior women’s national football team, the Black Queens, have safely returned home after being stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The team had travelled to the Gulf nation to participate in the Pink Ladies Cup, where they delivered an impressive performance to lift the trophy.

However, their return journey was briefly disrupted after airspace in parts of the region was closed amid escalating tensions linked to the ongoing standoff between the United States and Iran. The situation caused delays for several flights departing the UAE, leaving the Ghanaian side temporarily stranded.

Despite the uncertainty, the squad has now arrived safely back in Ghana, bringing relief to fans and officials who had been following developments closely.

‎The team’s return comes after a successful campaign at the Pink Ladies Cup, where the Black Queens showcased their quality and resilience throughout the tournament.

‎Their victory in the competition adds another milestone to Ghana women’s football and provides a timely boost as the team continues preparations for upcoming international assignments.

‎Officials are expected to welcome the players and technical staff in Accra, with many supporters praising the team not only for their trophy-winning performance but also for safely navigating the difficult travel situation.