Ghana’s Black Queens have arrived back in Accra following their participation in the MS&AD Cup 2024, where they played an international friendly against Japan.

Led by head coach Nora Häuptle and accompanied by Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials, the team landed in Accra on Monday afternoon.

The Black Queens departed from their base in Kanazawa, Japan, to Narita International Airport on Sunday.

Notably absent from the return trip were Grace Asantewaa, Linda Eshun, and Princess Marfo, who have already left to rejoin their parent clubs in Mexico, Iceland, and Honolulu, USA, respectively.

Currently in a rebuilding phase, the Black Queens are focused on improving their squad after missing out on several continental tournaments.

They have successfully qualified for the next edition of the Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled for July 2025.

The friendly match against Japan served as an excellent test for the team, providing the technical staff with valuable insights into the squad’s performance and areas needing further improvement.

The GFA remains dedicated to investing in and enhancing the depth and quality of the Black Queens, aligning with the Association's Women's Football Strategy and preparing the team for future competitions.