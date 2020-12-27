22 minutes ago

Black Queens midfielder, Grace Asantewaa has through her foundation made a donation to the Atebubu Municipal Hospital's Children Ward on Boxing Day 26th December,2020.

The midfielder who hails from Atebubu now plies her trade with Spanish side EdF Logrono Femenino and has decided to give back to the town where her footballing dream began and was nurtured.

It is the first outreach programme embarked upon by the young foundation which was founded in November 2020.

According to the 20 year old footballer her love for kids and also helping the vulnerable and destitute in society pushed her to undertake this exercise.

"I am a native of Atebubu and I started my career from here before I shot into the limelight by God’s grace. It’s been long time I left my town so I decided to spend my Christmas break with the children’s ward of the Municipal hospital because of the love I have for kids," Asantewaa said.

"Before coming, my team contacted the management of the hospital and asked for peculiar issues which needed immediate attention and we were told that the children’s ward needed water connections, chairs and something to make the place a bit lively.

"Preparations were made and we are here to donate some plastic chairs for the wards, some paintings to make the wards lively and also solve the major water issue by providing a bump."

Mr. Englebert Kumi, the Estate Manager of the hospital thanked the Black Queens star and the foundation for the gratitude shown towards his outfit.

"We are grateful to the Grace Asantewaa Foundation for this kind gesture to the children’s ward of Atebubu Government hospital," he expressed.

"The artworks especially will contribute a lot to the well being of the kids because you know kids love toys and the chairs will also aid our work.

"Again water will flow directly to the wards because of the donation of water bumps. We wholeheartedly accept all these help from Asantewaa and are glad she started with us.

"We pray for a successful career so she could do more in the future for us."