13 hours ago

Ghana women's national team midfielder Stella Nyamekye has sealed a loan move to Fort Lauderdale United FC from NWSL side NJ/NY Gotham FC ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. The transfer remains subject to league and federation approval.

The 19-year-old sensation, regarded as one of Ghana’s brightest emerging talents, arrives to strengthen Fort Lauderdale’s midfield as the club sets its sights on a title challenge.

“We are very excited to have Stella with us on loan from Gotham,” said Ali Rogers, Associate Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United.

“She adds a creative and dynamic piece to our attack, and her experience competing on both the professional and international stage will elevate our group.”

Nyamekye’s rise has been meteoric. She burst onto the scene with Dreamz Ladies, scoring an astonishing 31 goals in 41 appearances, before earning a high-profile transfer to Gotham in December 2024. She made her NWSL debut in April 2025 and has already featured in two league matches.

On the international stage, she debuted for the Black Queens in 2023 at just 17 years old and impressed at the 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where she scored a crucial semifinal goal against Morocco and provided an assist as Ghana clinched bronze. She also captained Ghana’s U-20 team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, contributing two goals and an assist.

Fort Lauderdale’s General Manager Aly Hassan described Nyamekye as a “game-changing talent” whose vision and technical brilliance can transform their midfield.

Nyamekye is now expected to play a central role in Fort Lauderdale’s push for the Super League crown this season.