11 hours ago

The Black Queens have surged up the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, climbing five places to 62nd following a string of impressive performances since August.

Previously ranked 67th, Ghana’s rise cements their status among Africa’s elite, now sitting third on the continent behind Nigeria and South Africa.

Key Performances Driving the Rise



2024 WAFCON Bronze Medal – Secured a podium finish in Morocco.



2026 WAFCON Qualifiers – Dominated Egypt with a 7–0 aggregate victory.



Friendly vs England – Fell 2–0 to the European champions in Southampton, their only setback in recent months.

Looking Ahead



Ghana have already secured qualification for the 2026 WAFCON, set for 17 March – 3 April in Morocco.



Preparations are underway to build on their bronze-medal momentum and challenge for continental supremacy.

The Queens’ upward trajectory reflects:



Growing consistency in competitive fixtures.



Strengthening of Ghana’s women’s football program.



Renewed optimism ahead of the next WAFCON campaign.

This surge in rankings is not just a statistical boost — it’s a statement that Ghana’s women’s team is reasserting itself as a continental powerhouse.