Ghana’s senior women’s national team delivered a commanding performance to defeat Russia 4-0 in their second match at the Pink Ladies Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The Black Queens wasted no time in asserting their dominance. In just the eighth minute, Stella Nyamekye opened the scoring after a slick build-up move, firing home from close range to give Ghana an early advantage.

‎Russia attempted to respond with a long-range effort minutes later, but it drifted wide as the Queens maintained control of proceedings.

The pressure soon paid off again. In the 17th minute, Doris Boaduwaa doubled Ghana’s lead with a thunderous strike following a swift counterattack. The forward was not done yet.

‎Although Ghana were denied a penalty after Alice appeared to be fouled inside the box, the setback did little to disrupt their rhythm. Boaduwaa struck again before the break, completing her brace and sending the Queens into half-time with a commanding 3-0 lead.

‎Russia looked rattled throughout the first half as Ghana pressed high and defended resolutely, limiting their opponents to few clear-cut chances.

The dominance continued late in the second half. In the 88th minute, Ajegipena added a fourth goal, sealing an emphatic victory for the West Africans.

The final whistle confirmed a comprehensive 4-0 triumph to the Black Queens, a performance marked by attacking efficiency, disciplined defending and clinical finishing.

‎The result boosts confidence within the squad as they continue preparations for upcoming international assignments, with the Pink Ladies Cup serving as an important test of strength and cohesion.