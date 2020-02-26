1 hour ago

Ghana's senior national female team, The Black Queens have been invited to play in the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament in Turkey later next month.

As part of the preparation, the Management team of the Black Queens has decided to camp the players a day before the tournament.

The Turkish Women’s Cup is a yearly organised tournament which invites other countries to participate for the ultimate winner.

This year’s edition will be the fourth time in a role.

This year’s edition will include the senior women’s team as invited guest to grace the competition.

The tournament which begins 2nd March will end on the 11th of March 2020.