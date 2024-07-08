1 hour ago

The Ghana U20 team, known as the Black Satellites, endured a 6-2 loss against Belgian topflight side OH Leuven in a friendly match on Sunday.

This match marked their return to action since winning gold at the African Games in March.

Despite the heavy defeat, the Black Satellites managed to find the back of the net twice, capitalizing on an own goal and a goalkeeping error from OH Leuven.

Head coach Desmond Offei is utilizing this European tour to evaluate his squad's performance and identify key areas for improvement ahead of the upcoming WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

The team’s European tour is part of their preparation strategy for the championship, and they will continue to participate in training sessions and friendly matches throughout the month.

Offei views the defeat as a valuable learning experience, with plans to address the weaknesses and enhance the team's overall play in future matches.

With a month-long tour ahead, the Black Satellites have ample opportunity to refine their skills, build a strong team dynamic, and prepare thoroughly for the challenges ahead in the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.