Emmanuel Mensah, a promising winger from the Black Satellites, has completed a transfer to Norwegian second-tier team Sogndal Football on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who had been on trial with Sogndal, impressed the club with his performances and has been awarded a three-year contract.

Mensah joins Sogndal from Koforidua Semper Fi FC, a team in Ghana's Eastern Regional First Division, where he showcased his talent and earned call-ups to Ghana's U-17 and U-20 national teams.

Known for his versatility and skillful play on the wings, Mensah excels on both the right and left flanks.

His contributions were vital to the Black Satellites' success in winning gold at the 13th African Games held in Accra in March of this year.

Mensah’s move to Sogndal marks a significant step in his career as he continues to develop and showcase his talents in European football.