3 hours ago

Famous Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif has been congratulated by famous gospel artiste Perez Musik for winning the ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA)

Black Sherif beat stiff competition from King Promise, KiDI, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Camidoh, Piesie Esther and Joe Mettle to win the coveted top prize.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweekend.com, Perez Musik who was answering a question in line with whether Black Sherif deserved the ‘Artiste Of The Year’ crown said:

“Like I said on the red carpet, VGMA artiste of the year is awarded based on statistics such as streams and reach. So if the stats tipped in Sherif’s favour, then congratulations to him. I believe he deserves it. “

With his ‘Hewale Lala’ monster hit song, Perez Musik won two awards out of five nominations at the 24th edition of the prestigious music event in Ghana. He won “Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year.

For the Best Male Vocal performance category, he battled King Promise, Camidoh, Stonebwoy and Kyei Mensah.

Source: citifmonline