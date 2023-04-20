1 hour ago

Fellow Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku has put in a spirited submission for why young music sensation, Black Sherif should win the most coveted award at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The Artiste of the Year, the ultimate award at the VGMA is awarded to the musician who has made the most significant impact in the music industry over the past year.

Ras Kuuku in an exclusive interview on TV3 New Day was of the view that the “Oil On My Head” singer had a higher chance of snagging the Artiste of the Year but it would be difficult for him to take the Reggae song or Reggae Artiste award because of the stiff competition in the category.

“This time we have worked hard. Everyone knows about ‘3 3 in 1’. This year is not going to anyone who is not a Reggae/Dancehall artiste,” he revealed

RasKuuku who spoke highly of Black Sherif’s success said it was due to his hard work and dedication to his craft.

“Let me tell you Black Sherif is winning the Artiste of the Year because he worked hard but when it comes to the Reggae side we [Ras Kuuku and team] worked harder,” he noted

According to RasKuuku, he was on the verge of winning at least one of the awards he’s been nominated for at the upcoming VGMA for his album “3 3 & 1 (Miensa Miensa Ne Baako)’

“For the genre, it’s Ras Kuuku who did best and you know it. It’s coming back to Puom. If not Reggae Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall song is coming to Puom”

Check out the Nominee’s list below

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Konkarah Jahvybz – A Go Dey (ft Kelvyn Boy)

Ras Kuuku – 33in1

Epixode – Atia

Black Sherif – Don’t forget me

Rocky Dawuni – Never bow down (ft Blvk H3ro)

Maccasio – Eyes on you (ft Stonebwoy)

Audio Engineer of the Year

Chops – Yaa Asantewaa (King Promise)

Qube – Beginning Again (Adomaa)

Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala (Perez Muzik)

Supa Dups – Therapy (Stonebwoy)

Possigee – Country Side (Sarkodie)

Altra Nova – Far Away (Gyakie)