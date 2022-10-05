4 hours ago

Rapper, Benjamin Epps, from France on October 4, won the BET Best International Flow Award, cutting short Ghana's dream of bagging the prestigious award for the second time.

The Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, who bagged a nomination in the Best International Flow Awards category this year, was hoping for a win together with his fans.

Tons of music lovers, including some of his colleagues, threw their height behind him.

Blacko is the second Ghanaian to bag a nomination after Sarkodie, who in 2019 won the International Flow category.

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards, which celebrates Black culture went down in Atlanta and was hosted by American rapper, Fat Joe.

Announcing Benjamin Epp's win in an Instagram post, BET wrote: "Congratulations to Benjamin Epps on winning the 2022 BET HIP HOP AWARDS BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW! Please see attached digital assets for your talent and team."

Meanwhile, Black Sherif is set to release his maiden album titled 'The Villain I Never Was' on October 6, 2022.