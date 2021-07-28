3 hours ago

The newest sensation in Ghana’s music industry has been asked to remove his earring.

According to a report by Ghnewsvibe.com, level 100 student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), went to school in earrings and unfortunately for him, a lecturer saw him.

When the lecturer asked why he’s in earring as a man, his friend who was believed to be recording the incident tried to tell the lecturer that he is a popular musician.

The friend explained to the lecturer that he is Black Sherif, the newest sensation in Ghana music and that the likes of Sarkodie even posts him.

This explanation didn’t move the lecturer who insisted he should remove the earring because even Sarkodie doesn’t wear earrings.

He also referred him to go and read the school’s dressing code.

“We won’t allow it. Go and read, we have a dress code,” the lecturer said.

Blacko as he is called, he is the current Ghanaian artiste trending on most music platforms with tunes from his “Sermons.”