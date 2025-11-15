6 hours ago

Ghana’s Black Stars have landed in Seoul ahead of their international friendly against South Korea on Tuesday, marking the second leg of their Asian tour as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team departed Nagoya on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Japan in the Kirin Challenge Cup — a match overshadowed by the serious injury to midfielder Francis Abu, who has since been ruled out of the tournament and recalled to Toulouse FC for treatment.

Head coach Otto Addo will now work with a reduced 21-man squad, with three training sessions scheduled in Seoul to refine tactics and build cohesion ahead of Tuesday’s clash against “The Tigers of Asia.”

Ghana has already secured qualification for next year’s World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, and is using these friendlies to test new combinations and integrate emerging talents.

The squad features a mix of experienced internationals and promising newcomers, including Prince Kwabena Adu, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Caleb Yirenkyi, Kelvin Nkrumah, Prince Owusu, and Prince Osei Owusu — all eager to stake their claim ahead of the global showpiece.

With the team settled in Seoul, the focus now shifts to delivering a stronger performance and building momentum as the countdown to 2026 continues.