6 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana arrived safely in Luanda in the early hours of Sunday ahead of their second-leg clash against Angola.

Ghana won the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday through a late goal from Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo.

Chris Hughton and his charges departed Kumasi for Accra en route to Luanda on Saturday after their win on Thursday.

The Black Stars will be without the injured trio of Andre Ayew, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu who did not travel with the team.

Ghana's 1-0 victory against Angola has provided daylight between themselves and the Palancas Negras as they are now three points clear at the top with seven points while Angola is tied on four points with the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars will play against Angola in the second leg game on Monday 27th March 2023 at the Estadio 11 de Novembre at 4 pm local time.