39 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up for their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar. The team will commence their training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday at 4pm as they prepare for the crucial match in Antananarivo.

The players have already assembled in camp and will begin their training session in the afternoon. All twenty-five invited players are currently in camp at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotels in Accra, fully focused on the upcoming match.

Ghana is determined to secure a victory in the qualifier against Madagascar, which will take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The team is committed to putting in their best efforts to ensure a successful campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations.