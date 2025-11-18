59 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum says the mood in the Black Stars camp remains focused and competitive as the team prepares for Tuesday’s international friendly against South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Nineteen players are currently in camp, with the squad trimmed by injuries to Francis Abu (broken ankle), Mohammed Salisu, and Antoine Semenyo — all ruled out of the fixture. Despite the setbacks and last Friday’s 2-0 defeat to Japan, Asante Twum insists the team’s spirit is strong.

“Aside from the national interest, there is also a personal interest,” he told Asempa FM. “With the players who are currently in camp, they know that they don't have to take this opportunity for granted.”

He emphasized that the match offers a platform for fringe and emerging players to stake their claim ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

“Of course, not all of them will make it to the World Cup, so this is the time to showcase what they can do. It’s always a great privilege to represent your country, and at the moment, we look light in terms of numbers, but every player has taken the game seriously.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time, as Ghana aims to bounce back and build momentum heading into next year’s qualifiers.