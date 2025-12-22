6 hours ago

The Black Stars of have climaxed 2025 with a 72nd position in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, according to global football governing body, FIFA’s official website.

The latest global ranking sees the four-time African champions maintain their place on the continental front from the November rankings when the placed 14th on the log. This also depicts their recent performances in official games like the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification despite missing out on a place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is already in action in Moroccoo.

In spite of the lack of adjustment in the most recent reform, the 2025 end-of-year position reflects a "skimpy" improvement in the rankings compared to that of the past at this very time when the Black Stars were ranked 77th globally.

Atop the global rankings are Spain who finished 2025 as the world’s highest-ranked team, followed closely by reigning world champions Argentina in second position, as well as France in third place.

England and Brazil occupy the fourth and fifth positions respectively, while Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia complete the top ten.

Wrapping the year on the African front has Morocco maintain their status as the continent’s highest-ranked side whilst Senegal sit closely to them in second place, with Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria rounding off the top five teams on the continent.