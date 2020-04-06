1 hour ago

Head coach of Ghana's Black Stars Charles Kwabla Akonnor has called for the support his compatriots as he seeks to succeed in his new role.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC gaffer has been awarded a two-year contract and will be assisted by David Duncan.

After failing to win Africa Cup of Nations for the past 38 years, Akonnor has been charged to end the country’s trophyless jinx.

However, according to him, he will need the support of the entire nation to achieve his mandate.

“Well, its support. The necessary support that I need, the calmness to work. We have this tendency where people come into your business and do things,” he told Ghana FA website.

“This is what I have done since childhood; from the age of 12, I started playing football. I played football to a certain level and stopped, now I am into coaching. I know about the game.

“I understand the game that is what I know, so I am comfortable there. For me, this is what I do. This is me, football is part of me and I am comfortable doing it, irrespective of what comes with it, the salary and all those things.

“It is what I know and this is what I do. It is my work and so I am comfortable within that zone. And so I will do this to the best of my knowledge,” he added.

Akonnor was named as Kwesi Appiah successor in January this year after a short stint with the team as assistant coach.