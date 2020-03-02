1 hour ago

Head Coach of Ghana's Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has explained why he invited midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and defender Kissim Nuhu Adams despite the duo's lack of playing time with their respective clubs.

Adams have seen very little action since his switch to newly promoted Bundsiga side Fortuna Duesseldorf from TSG Hoffeinheim last summer.

The 24-year old has only featured fourteen(14) times in all competitions this season-far less than what was expected of him after his big money move.

Mubarak Wakaso on the other hand has not played a competitive match since he moved from Spanish LA Liga side Deportivo Alaves to Jiangsu Suning FC in the Chinese Super League that is currently on hold due to the Corona Virus epidemic.

But despite the duo's inactivity, both of them have been invited by Ghana coach Akonnor.

Defending his call ups at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Akonnor explained that Wakaso and Kassim were both called because of their commitment to the Black Stars course.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer further explained that, sometimes one must overlook set criteria to reward commitment.

He further urged Ghanaian Players and players of Ghanaian origin to show commitment and pride when they play for the nation.