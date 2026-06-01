Black stars coach Carlos Quieroz to unveil final World Cup squad today

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 1, 2026

Ghana’s head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to announce the Black Stars’ final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup today as the deadline set by world football governing body FIFA comes into effect.

The senior national team has been training in Cardiff, Wales, since last week, where a provisional 28-man squad has been putting the finishing touches on preparations ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

FIFA has instructed all qualified nations to submit their official squad lists by 1 June, with Queiroz and his technical team expected to reveal Ghana’s final selection later in the day.

The announcement will bring an end to weeks of speculation over which players will make the cut for the tournament, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Following the squad announcement, the Black Stars will continue their preparations with an international friendly against Wales on 2 June.

Ghana will head into the tournament aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time since their historic run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they came within a penalty shootout of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

The 2026 edition will mark Ghana’s fifth appearance at the World Cup, with hopes high that the four-time African champions can make a strong impression on the global stage.

Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars will face Panama, England and Croatia in what promises to be a demanding group-stage campaign.

Ghana Black stars will open their World Cup journey against Panama on 17 June at BMO Field before taking on England in a highly anticipated fixture on 23 June at Gillette Stadium. Their group-stage campaign concludes against Croatia on 27 June.

With the final squad announcement imminent, attention now turns to Queiroz’s selections as Ghana prepares to chase World Cup success once again.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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