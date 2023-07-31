3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, and his daughter, Aisha Hughton, recently made a striking appearance at the 5th annual Lux Afrique Polo Day, celebrating Ghana's vibrant culture at the Hurtwood Park Polo Club.

Both adorned in African print garments, Coach Chris Hughton and Aisha Hughton proudly represented the rich heritage of Ghana during this prestigious event.

Chris opted for a navy-colored Khaftan, while his daughter elegantly wore a traditional Ghanaian cloth, adding an exquisite touch of African authenticity to the occasion.

The Lux Afrique Polo Day brought together numerous Africans from the diaspora, who gathered to enjoy a thrilling display of polo, featuring top international players from across Africa and Europe.

Aside from his involvement in the world of polo, Chris Hughton has been actively leading the Ghana national team since his appointment as head coach in February 2023.

Under his guidance, the Black Stars have achieved a victory against Angola and managed draws with Angola and Madagascar in away matches.

The Lux Afrique Polo Day provided an excellent platform for the esteemed football coach and his daughter to showcase Ghana's vibrant culture and foster a sense of pride in their heritage.

Their participation in the event not only highlighted the diversity of African cultures but also served as an opportunity to celebrate Ghana's unique identity on an international stage.