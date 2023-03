3 hours ago

Our head coach Chris Hughton will address the media in a pre-match press conference for Thursday’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.

The event will take place at the media centre of the Baba Yara Sports stadium from 16:45 to 1700 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Ghana will play Angola on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Baba Yara Stadium at 1600.

The first 15 minutes of the training session will be open to the media.