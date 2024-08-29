4 hours ago

Ghana's head coach Otto Addo has acknowledged the challenges awaiting the Black Stars in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Speaking to the press in Accra on Thursday, August 29, Addo shared insights into his squad and the forthcoming matches.

"The next games are going to be tough because everybody expects us to win," Addo remarked, highlighting the pressure on the team following their recent successes in the World Cup qualifiers.

Addo also addressed the absence of key players Andre Ayew and Daniel Amartey from the squad, explaining that the decision is part of a broader strategy focused on long-term development.

"We are looking at long-term development, which is why we decided not to invite Andre Ayew last time.

Daniel Amartey is somewhat in the same situation," he added.

The Black Stars will begin their AFCON qualifying campaign with a match against Angola on September 5, before facing Niger on September 9.