Otto Addo, head coach of Ghana's Black Stars, has emphasized the critical role of high-quality football facilities in enhancing his team's performance.

During a press conference on Thursday, August 29, Addo voiced concerns about the current state of the pitch at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where the Black Stars will host their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

“It is concerning because, to play the way we want, we need a good pitch,” Addo said, stressing that a well-maintained pitch is essential for his players to perform optimally.

He indicated that ongoing discussions aim to address these concerns and improve the playing surface.

“We want our players to excel, which means we must ensure the pitch is prepared as well as possible,” he added.

Looking beyond immediate concerns, Addo also advocated for the development of additional football facilities across the country.

“In the long term, we need to enhance our facilities and increase opportunities for play.

We need more stadia in different parts of the country to see an improvement in the quality of football,” he noted.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Angola on September 5 and Niger on September 9 as part of their qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON tournament.