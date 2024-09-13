1 hour ago

Ghana's Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has expressed disappointment over the unavailability of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the team’s next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in October.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently withdrew its approval of the stadium for category 3 matches, citing several technical violations, including an unsuitable playing field.

As a result, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are actively searching for a new venue.

The situation may force the Black Stars to play their home match abroad.

Reacting to the news, Addo acknowledged the setback but remains focused on leading the team back to the Nations Cup.

"First of all, if it comes like this and that is how it looks, then it's a pity," he said during the CAF Coaches Symposium in Ivory Coast.

"We always love to play in front of our home crowd, but at the end of the day, we have to make the best of the situation.

If we have to play somewhere else, then it is like that. I don't want to use my energy to think too much about it because it is not in our hands; there is nothing we can do about it. It is a CAF decision," Addo added.

The Black Stars are set to face Sudan in October in a crucial home-and-away series as they seek to revive their AFCON qualification hopes.

Currently, the team has only one point from their first two games, following a defeat to Angola and a draw against Niger.