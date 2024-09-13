1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has called on his players to demonstrate greater passion and intensity in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

Addo's appeal comes after a lackluster performance against Niger last week, where Ghana only managed a draw in Morocco, leaving them with just one point from two matches in the qualifiers.

Ghana now faces a crucial match against Sudan, needing a win to revive their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo, speaking at CAF's coaches symposium in Ivory Coast, expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's recent display and stressed the need for a renewed focus and commitment on the pitch.

"The biggest thing is that we show passion [against Sudan]. This was lacking in our last game against Niger, and we have to bring this passion back on the field," Addo told Micky Jnr.

He emphasized the importance of combining tactical discipline with a high level of intensity, especially in defense, to overcome Sudan.

"Besides all the tactics and quality, we have to show passion, especially defensively, and intensity, to beat this team [Sudan]," he added.

Addo remains optimistic about Ghana's chances if they can bring the required energy and determination to the game.

"If we show it, I think everything is possible, and we can take some points from them."

The Black Stars will need a strong response to keep their qualification dreams alive, and Addo's rallying call is a clear message to his players to rise to the occasion.