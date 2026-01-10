1 hour ago

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has paid a visit to winger Ernest Nuamah in Lyon as part of the Black Stars’ ongoing preparations and player monitoring ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The visit underlines the technical team’s close attention to the fitness and readiness of key players as Ghana look to build momentum towards the global showpiece. Nuamah, who has been sidelined through injury, is understood to be making steady progress in his recovery and is working his way back to full fitness.

Addo’s presence in France offered encouragement to the 21-year-old, who has quickly become an important attacking option for the Black Stars with his pace, directness and flair on the wing. Sources close to the camp say the coaching staff are satisfied with his rehabilitation and remain optimistic about his return to competitive action.

The Black Stars coach has been travelling across Europe in recent weeks, checking on several Ghanaian internationals as he assesses form, fitness and availability ahead of upcoming international commitments.

With World Cup ambitions firmly in focus, Addo has repeatedly stressed the importance of having his core players healthy and match-ready. Nuamah’s recovery will therefore be closely monitored in the coming weeks as Ghana continue to shape their plans for the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.